NEW DELHI — After tearing into the BJP-led government in his speech during the no-confidence vote, Gandhi walked across to the ruling benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking everyone in the Lok Sabha by surprise.
"I have not an iota of hatred or hard feelings against you. You hate me. You may call me Pappu, you can use a stream of expletives for me. But I don't hate you or have even slightest of anger for you. I am the Congress," Gandhi said at the end of his nearly 40-minute fiery speech.
Gandhi accused Modi of lying to the nation and making empty rhetoric "jumlas" to deceive the poor of the country. He also lashed out at the government and questioned Modi's silence over women’s safety and lynchings of people from the minority communities.
Gandhi said the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah were a different type of politician, unlike those from the Congress.
"We are okay with winning and losing, staying in and out of power. But they cannot afford to lose power. They fear losing power. It is this fear that is turning into anger... But I will turn this anger into love because I am the Congress," he said.
Resuming his speech after a brief adjournment, Gandhi said some Opposition MPs congratulated him for speaking "really well."
"I was surprised when your own members shook my hand and said, 'you spoke really well.' This voice is also there within you. This voice doesn't exist just within us. This Akali Dal leader (pointing towards Harsimrat Kaur) was looking at me and smiling. This feeling is there in the entire country. Our job is to connect these feelings.
"The entire Opposition and a few people among you… together we are going to defeat the prime minister in the election.
"You may think there is anger, hatred in my heart for the prime minister. But, I want to say this from the bottom of my heart that I am very grateful to the prime minister, the BJP and the RSS. They made me understand the meaning of the Congress. They taught me the meaning of being a Hindustani.
"Hindustani means one may say or do anything against you, one may tell a lie or abuse you or use a lathi against you, but you will show love towards them. Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS have taught me this. I would like thank you for this from the bottom of my heart.
"You taught me my religion, made me understand the meaning of Shivji, you made me understand the meaning of being a Hindu. I want to thank you for this.
"This is the history of our country. You may have hatred and anger towards me. The Congress and this very feeling has built this nation. Don't forget this. This feeling is there within all of you, and I will bring it out from all of you. I will bring out that love that is there within you and I will turn all of you into the Congress."
Gandhi then walked across to the ruling benches and hugged Modi who was taken by surprise. The Congress leader was heard telling the prime minister to get up and allow him to do "pranaam" to him.
The prime minister was taken aback at first and gestured as if asking Gandhi why he was there. But the Congress president bent over, threw his arms around Modi and hugged him tight.
A visibly nonplussed Modi hugged him back. After recovering from an apparent shock, the prime minister called Gandhi back towards him and the two shook their hands. He patted Gandhi on his back and exchanged a word or two with him, smilingly.
As the Opposition members gave Gandhi a standing ovation and thumped their desks, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said such a conduct was against the rules of the House.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal questioned Gandhi for saying she was smiling at him when he was speaking. "This is Parliament and not a 'pappi jhappi' area of Munna Bhai," she said, mocking at him.
Speaker Mahajan said but "you were smiling" when Gandhi was speaking. There was a burst of laughter in the House.
By this time Gandhi had returned to his seat amid a loud cheer from his Congress colleagues. He was seen winking at Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh.
Gandhi’s ‘hugplomacy’ followed a scathing attack on Modi in the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, accusing him of launching "jumla strikes," being a "bhagidaar and not chowkidar" and benefiting his "industrialist friends" while ignoring the youth, farmers, Dalits and women.
Gandhi said Modi and Shah act out of fear and cannot afford to lose power "because the moment they lose power, other processes will start against them," and asserted that Opposition parties will defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
He sought to tear into the BJP's poll plank of national security and said Modi had been "untruthful" on the Rafale fighter jet deal and had "betrayed the soldiers" by not raising the Doklam stand-off with China during his visit for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Referring to Telugu Desam Party member Jayadev Galla, who spoke before him, Gandhi said his party was victim of a political weapon called "jumla strike."
"First a great sense of happiness, excitement, then a feeling of shock, then eight-hour long speech. The victims are farmers, youth, Dalits, tribals and women," he said.
Gandhi, whose speech was repeatedly interrupted by BJP members, said Galla had rightly noted that words of the prime minister should carry weight.
Throwing repeated barbs at Modi, who sometimes smiled, the Congress leader said the prime minister had given people "jumlas" by promising Rs. 15 lakh in people’s accounts and generating two crore jobs every year.
He also targeted the government over demonetization and said Congress had argued that there should be one GST rate and that it should include petroleum products.
He said Modi had called himself the "chowkidar of the country" but was silent when there was a 16,000 time rise in the turnover of a company linked to Amit Shah's son.
Gandhi, who spoke forcefully but with ease, said for the first time in its history India is not able to protect its women and that its reputation was besmirched.
"There are atrocities against Dalits, minorities and Adivasis. People are being killed, beaten up, lynched, exploited, but PM doesn't speak a word. Their minister goes and garlands them (the convicts).
