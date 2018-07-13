PUNE — The mortal remains of Sindhi spiritual leader Dada J. P. Vaswani were cremated with state honors at the Sadhu Vaswani Mission here July 13 evening, an official said.
Dada Vaswani, 99, passed away July 12 morning following a brief illness, barely three weeks before his 100th birthday Aug. 2.
Earlier, many thousands of people from different religions thronged the SVM to pay their last respects to the departed leader, revered as an ambassador of peace.
Among the dignitaries who paid homage to Dada Vaswani were former President Pratibha Patil and Bharatiya Janata Party leader L.K. Advani.
The ex-president was seen comforting an emotional Advani as they both sat beside Dada Vaswani's body for some time while devotional songs were rendered in the background.
Several prominent Sindhi personalities, businessmen, realtors, industrialists from India and other countries came to bid adieu to the departed leader.
Dada Vaswani's nephew, Kumar Vaswani, rushed from the U.S. to join the funeral, along with other relatives.
On July 13 morning, Dada Vaswani's body, draped in the National tri-color, was taken out in an open truck procession from the SVM headquarters to different localities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to enable a last darshan to his admirers.
The procession traveled through prominent localities, including Council Call, Poona Club, Quarter Gate, Irwin Road, Babajan Chowk, MG Road, Nehru Memorial Hall and Shanti Kunj, where thousands of grieving Puneites bid their last farewell.
Most areas through which the funeral procession passed observed a spontaneous shutdown as a mark of respect.
