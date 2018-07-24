LUCKNOW — Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav July 24 lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for "using social media to spread hatred against religions and communities."
In a statement issued here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said social media hate was fast becoming a major threat to democracy, and that any person or organization who condemns or refutes such misinformation is either victimized on social media or targeted by various government agencies.
"The basic agenda of the BJP was to disrupt social and communal harmony, create economic distress and to bring to an end probity and moral values in politics," he said.
He accused the BJP of failing to support development and instead spending public money on false propaganda. "They say the UP chief minister traveled to all 75 districts of the state in the past 16 months and the prime minister visited 50 plus countries in his four year tenure... but what has it resulted in? There are no answers."
Yadav also pointed to a lack of foreign investment and said that problems such as unemployment, inflation, farmer distress, crime, and law and order issues were not being dealt with by the BJP governments, as he slammed the tenures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Despite claims of improving law and order, there were no answers to the killings inside prison walls or crimes against women, the SP chief said while also alleging that state-sponsored "goondaism" was the order of the day in Uttar Pradesh.
