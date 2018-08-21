NEW DELHI — The Center Aug. 21 inducted a political appointee as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, transferring Bihar incumbent Satya Pal Malik to replace former bureaucrat N.N. Vohra, who has held the job for more than 10 years, setting off speculation about political moves in the offing in the troubled state.
The transfer of 71-year-old Malik to Jammu and Kashmir is part of a clutch of gubernatorial appointments made by the Center Aug. 21 that included three new appointments and four transfers.
The political appointment in Jammu and Kashmir breaks a long list of bureaucrats, top Army commanders and intelligence officers who were generally relied upon by the Center over decades as its representative in the Raj Bhawan.
Apart from Vohra, another United Progressive Alliance appointee, K.K. Paul, has been replaced by former Agra Mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baby Rani Maurya as the governor of Uttarakhand.
Malik's transfer to the politically-volatile border state comes amidst a state of flux in politics after the BJP withdrew its support for the government headed by Mehbooba Mufti a few months ago even as the Assembly has been kept in suspended animation, keeping options open for the formation of a new government.
Another speculation was whether the Center was thinking of taking a political initiative in the state that has been the target of cross-border terrorism and separatism and amidst political changes in Pakistan.
Malik was appointed governor of Bihar to replace President Ram Nath Kovind after his election to the top post last year. He was a minister of state in the government headed by V.P. Singh at the Center.
The other new appointees included Lalji Tandon, a close aide of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a former MP from Lucknow, who will take Malik’s place in Bihar.
Satyadev Narayan Arya (Haryana), a Jan Sangh leader who had been a member of the Bihar Assembly for eight terms, has been appointed governor of Haryana in place of Kaptan Singh Solanki who has been transferred to Tripura.
The incumbent in Tripura, Tathagata Roy, has been shifted to Meghalaya in place of Ganga Prasad, who has been made governor of Sikkim.
