NEW DELHI — Congress president Rahul Gandhi April 11 slammed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over a "haircut loan waiver of 65 percent" to Shirdi Industries Limited, a company previously associated with the minister, and said "there is no limit of "Shirdi's miracles."
Chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Suresh Haware took umbrage to his remarks and demanded his apology, saying that "to drag Shirdi in a political blame game is very painful."
"Friends – there is no limit of 'Shirdi's miracles.' #PiyushGhotalaReturns," tweeted Gandhi attaching a news report.
The Congress April 10 said Goyal must be sacked and that a Supreme Court judge should order a judicial probe into charges that a company owned by his wife earned a Rs. 30 crore profit on a paid-up capital of Rs. 1 lakh in 10 years.
Reacting to Gandhi's tweet, Haware said: "Rahulji, to drag Shirdi in a political blame game is very painful. The Sai Bhakts in the country and abroad have been deeply hurt by this. On behalf of all Sai Bhakts, we condemn this. You should apologize to Sai Bhakts for this insult."
Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified: "Rahul Gandhi holds the 'Shirdi Trust' and 'Sai Baba' as also every saint in great reverence.
"Unfortunately, the name of the company affiliated to Piyush Goyal is 'Shirdi Industries Ltd.' I wish Shirdi Trust will now in hindsight take action and ban such people from using the name 'Shirdi' who use such pious name and then consequently malign by swindling away public money," he added.
"I completely agree with his spirit and so does Rahul Gandhi, and the entire Congress party but the attribution was to Shirdi Industries Ltd and not to the 'Trust' or 'Sai Baba' in any fashion," Surjewala also said.
He further said: "We can't even imagine that or think of that. I think this question or should be directed at Piyush Goyal and his friends who are actually maligning such pious and holy name by swindling public money. Using such pious name is something that should also be part of self-regulation in this country.
"I hope that 'Shirdi Trust' will take up this matter both with SEBI as also with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and with the prime minister to consider to delete the name 'Shirdi' from every 'public limited' or 'private limited' companies, which they cannot use and then misuse by swindling money," Surjewala added.
The Congress had alleged "impropriety" and "conflict of interest" on the part of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, saying a company associated with him in the past was given a "haircut" loan waiver of 65 percent on the outstanding loan amount of over Rs. 650 crore.
Goyal was chairman and full-time director of Shirdi Industries Ltd from April 25, 2008 to July 1, 2010, the party said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.