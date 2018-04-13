CHANDIGARH — Across Punjab and Haryana, Sikh groups protested the release of the controversial film 'Nanak Shah Fakir,' which opened April 13 across India, with exception of Punjab.
Sikhs groups are protesting the film, which is based on the life and teachings of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, saying the Guru cannot be shown in human form.
Sikh protesters stopped two trains near Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana. However, the trains were allowed to go within 30 minutes following intervention of the railway police.
Security was tightened around cinema halls and multiplexes in Haryana but most owners opted not to screen the film April 13.
Following the recent ban on the film’s screening announced by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh religion, no theatre in Punjab will be showing the movie.
It will not be shown in Chandigarh either.
Punjab has a Sikh majority population while Haryana and Chandigarh also have a significant Sikh population.
Akal Takht Jathedar Gurbachan Singh April 12 excommunicated the film’s producer, Harinder Singh Sikka, from the Sikh community.
The protests remained peaceful in both states, police said.
The Punjab government has maintained it will not intervene with the release of the film after the Supreme Court recently refused to stay the film's release.
