A newspaper vendor in New Delhi reads a newspaper with a full back-page advertisement from WhatsApp intended to counter fake information July 10. WhatsApp published the full-page advertisements in Indian papers in a bid to counter the fake information that has sparked mob lynching attacks across the country. In Karnataka, one man was killed and three other injured July 13 after a rumor spread on WhatsApp that they were child abductors. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)