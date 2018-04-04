JAIPUR — Three young men were arrested on charges of vandalizing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the town of Nathdwar in Rajasthan, police said April 4.
Police identified the accused as Ankit Gehlot, 25, Kuldeep Gehlot, 22, and Arvind Gehlot, 24. They will be produced in a court April 5, a police official said.
The head of the statue, installed by the Nathdwara municipality in Valmiki Basti, was found missing April 3, after which a case was registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Police rounded up suspects for questioning.
Assistant Sub-inspector Shuklal Pancholi told IANS that the three were students and had an altercation earlier with peers from a particular community.
The police official claimed that in the wake Dalits protests against a Supreme Court order on a law relating to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, the accused planned to damage the statue and then blame members of the other community.
However, police said, CCTVs installed in nearby areas recorded the crime and exposed the plan. The accused confessed during questioning.
Earlier, Nathdwara Circle Incharge Mahipal Singh had said that police were scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas and looking for other clues.
Congress state unit vice president Archana Sharma condemned the act of vandalism. "It seems the confidence of miscreants has reached an all-time high across the country and so there has been a spate of such demolitions," she said.
