NEW DELHI — Rescuers used helicopters and boats Aug. 17 to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern state of Kerala that killed more than 320 people, officials said.
“Kerala state is facing its worst flood in 100 years,” the top state elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan’s office tweeted.
With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take those marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. They used more than a dozen helicopters and about 400 boats across the state, relief officials said.
Vijayan told reporters that at least 324 people had died and more than 220,000 had taken refuge in the camps.
Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination with scenic landscapes, waterfalls and beautiful beaches.
The New Delhi Television news channel reported that the state was facing a new crisis with some hospitals facing shortages of oxygen and gas stations running short of fuel.
Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September.
The monsoon flooding has severely hit 12 of Kerala’s 14 districts, with thousands of homes damaged since June. Crops on 32,500 hectares (80,300 acres) of land have also been damaged, the Home Ministry said.
The international airport at Kochi, a major port city, suspended flight operations until Saturday after the runway was flooded. Authorities also asked tourists to stay away from the popular hill station of Munnar in Idukki district because of flooding.
More than 1,000 people have lost their lives in seven states since the start of the monsoon season in June. A total of 407 people have died in Kerala, 190 in Uttar Pradesh, 183 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland state, officials and the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
IANS adds that the Indian Navy rescued nearly 500 people Aug. 17, continuing with its massive rescue and relief operations in flood-ravaged Kerala where monsoon rains have left a trail of death and destruction across the state.
On Aug. 17, 58 rescue teams were deployed to multiple locations as part of "Operation Madad" launched nine days ago.
According to officials it is unprecedented in the history of Navy rescue operations and the flood situation continued to remain grim all across the southern state.
More than 3,000 people have been rescued since floods hit Kerala 10 days ago, an official spokesperson said.
Efforts continued to bring flood-affected people to safety as well as provide essential supplies such as food and water, the spokesperson said.
The Southern Naval Command Aug. 17 deployed a total of 58 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats, while 18 other teams were sent to various locations to augment the rescue effort.
The spokesperson said 19 teams of rescuers came from the Eastern Naval Command and Western Naval Command.
"Some 500 rescued people have been accommodated at the T2 hangar inside the naval base, a make-shift relief camp, before shifting them to a relief camp at Fort Kochi. 310 people were rescued by the boats and 176 by aircraft," the spokesperson said.
"All the assets of (Southern Naval Command) have been committed to the operation. Other commands have provided additional disaster relief items comprising 1,000 raincoats, 1,300 gum boots, 264 lifebuoys and 1,000 life jackets. Twenty-five more rescue teams with boats are being readied for deployment as per request from the Kerala government."
The spokesperson said 37 teams with one Gemini boat each were deployed to various locations in Ernakulam district.
One team was at Pizhala island, one at Edapally and three at Perumbavur. North Paravur has 16 teams deployed while 12 are at Aluva and four at Muvattupuzha.
In the Thrissur district, the deployment at Chalakkudy was added to nine teams, while in Pothanamthitta district, four teams were deployed at Chengannur and one team each at Ayroor and Pollad. One team is positioned at Kottayam.
"In addition, all air assets available at INS Garuda have been extensively utilized for winching up stranded personnel, transfer of stores, boats, relief material. Air rescue has been carried out at various places of the three badly affected districts – Thrissur, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta.
"Aircraft including ALH, Sea King, Chetak and MI 17 were able to rescue people. Food was airdropped on the rooftops of various houses, churches. A total of 50 air sorties amounting to 80 hours have been flown," said the spokesperson.
