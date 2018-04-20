NEW DELHI — The Delhi Police Special Investigation Team told the Supreme court April 20 that after "thorough professional and scientific investigations," it has prepared a draft of its final report into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
The draft has been sent to the Prosecution Department for legal scrutiny and will be filed in the trial court concerned after being vetted, said the affidavit filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya, who is supervising the case.
"The Special Investigation Team, after conducting thorough professional and scientific investigations, has prepared a draft police report under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sent the same to the Prosecution department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for legal scrutiny.
"As soon as the draft police report is received after legal vetting by the Prosecution Department, the same shall be submitted before the competent trial court for consideration and concomitant judicial proceedings."
The affidavit was filed on a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into Pushkar's death.
Earlier, the apex court bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar kept open the question on the locus of Rajya Sabha member Swamy (a third party) in the matter.
Swamy had approached the top court against the Delhi High Court's order that dismissed his plea for the court-monitored probe into Pushkar's death.
On Oct. 26, 2017, the Delhi High Court dismissed Swamy's plea, calling it a "political interest litigation," and further said that it was not satisfied that the plea could be entertained as a PIL.
In his petition before the High Court, Swamy said there has been constant attempts to block the investigation and alleged that the registration of an FIR took almost a year and nothing has happened since.
The plea had alleged that "very influential people are involved in the case, leading to attempts to protect them and the matter has faced a lot of unnecessary delay already."
The court had also questioned Swamy for not stating anywhere in his petition that he is a leader of the BJP, and that the person against whom he was making the allegation was from the rival Congress.
Pushkar, who married Tharoor in 2010, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room at the Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi Jan.17, 2014.
