Members of the LGBT community take part in an “Indian Coming Out Day” celebration to mark the anniversary of Delhi High Court's verdict amending Section 377 of Indian Penal Code, in Chennai July 2. In 2013, an apex court reinstated 377, recriminalizing homosexuality. Starting July 10, a newly-formed Supreme Court constitution bench will hear pleas to repeal Section 377. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)