Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) New Democracy protest the arrest of poet and activist Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Aug. 29. Police arrested five outspoken lawyers and left-wing activists during raids across the country Aug. 28 that drew condemnation from opposition parties and rights watchdogs who said it was a crackdown on critics of the government. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)