NEW DELHI — The Supreme Court April 27 stayed the trial in the rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, asking the accused to respond to a plea for a transfer of trial to Chandigarh.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra stayed the trial, which was listed for April 28 in Kathua, saying it would hold a hearing on the plea to transfer the trial May 7.
The victim's father has moved the top court seeking a transfer of trial from Kathua to Chandigarh.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had opposed the transfer, citing Jammu and Kashmir’s different penal code – the Ranbir Penal Code – and the inconvenience it would cause to witnesses in the case.
Appearing for the victim's father, senior counsel Indira Jaising, while seeking the transfer of trial to Chandigarh, which she said was the next destination in proximity to Kathua, also urged the court to monitor the trial.
She also told the court that except for the name, the Indian Penal Code and Ranbir Penal Code were same.
The top court had April 26 said that it would shift the Kathua gang-rape and murder trial out of Jammu and Kashmir at the "slightest possibility of lack of a fair trial."
Meanwhile, the Central government April 27 told the top court it would extend whatever assistance was required.
The Central government is a respondent in a related petition that seeks to transfer the investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a plea opposed by the victim's father.
The apex court has been moved by two of the accused in the case, Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra, who seek to have the investigation transferred to the CBI.
Lawyer Anjua Kapur has also moved a Public Interest Litigation seeking the transfer of investigation to the CBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.