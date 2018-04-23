NEW DELHI — The Supreme Court April 23 asked the Central government to clear its stand on the issue of giving permanent commissions to women serving as short service commission officers in defense services.
A bench of Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice S.A. Nazeer sought an affidavit from the Defense Ministry with a clear policy in this regard.
During the hearing, Maninder Singh, appearing for the Ministry, sought two weeks to file the affidavit, saying a meeting of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force was held and it was decided to extend the benefit of permanent commission to some cadres, the ASG said.
The court was hearing an appeal of the Central government seeking a stay on the Delhi High Court's March 12, 2010, judgment, directing the Navy to grant permanent commission to all women SSC officers and rejecting the government's contention that permanent commissions could be allowed only prospectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.