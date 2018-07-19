NEW DELHI — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by a woman accusing her husband of forcing her to perform "unnatural" oral sex during their four years of marriage.
A bench of Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice M.M. Shantanagoudar issued notice to the husband and sought his response while hearing the woman's plea, which included allegations that her husband filmed all of their encounters without her consent.
Accusing her husband of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, the wife this was nothing but "sex against the order of nature," which has been categorized as an offense under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the plea, the woman had married the man, a doctor by profession, in Gujarat's Sabarkanta in 2014 after being engaged to him in 2002 when she was just 15 years old, and he frequently forced her to indulge in oral sex against her wishes and "was incapable of comprehending her objection."
The petition further stated that the husband also persuaded his wife to record their encounters on video against her wishes.
"She was compelled to put up with the depraved demands, which were often accompanied by threats and physical abuse," it added.
Unwilling to put up with her husband's depraved demands anymore, the woman lodged a First Information Report at Sabarkanta accusing him of rape and unnatural sex.
The husband later approached the Gujarat High Court, which stated that the wife's argument is not ground enough under Section 375 (which defines rape) as there is no provision for marital rape.
The high court had also rejected arguments that the allegations constituted an offense under Section 377.
Challenging the high court order, the wife has moved the apex court.
On July 17, a five-judge Supreme Court bench had reserved its verdict on petitions seeking decriminalization of Section 377.
Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who was part of the bench, had observed during the hearing that oral sex and anal sex between a consenting husband and wife could not be categorized as "unnatural sex" or "sex against the order of nature."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.