RANCHI — Social activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted July 17 in Pakur, Jharkhand, by a group of suspected Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists who were shouting "Jai Shri Ram" as they beat upon him.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das ordered a probe into the assault which, informed sources said, will be inquired into by the Santhal Pargana commissioner and deputy inspector general of police.
Police said a group of people pounced on the 78-year-old activist as he stepped out of a hotel to get into a car to participate in the 195th Damin Mahotsav at Littpara. Pakur is located around 360 km from the state capital Ranchi.
"Go back Agnivesh, go back Agnivesh! You have to recite Vande Matram if you have to stay in India," his assailants shouted as they rained blows on him.
Agnivesh was flanked by tribals who were holding bows and arrows when the mob attacked him.
Agnivesh repeatedly asked what the attackers wanted, however they continued to beat him. He fell to the ground but the beating continued. His aides did their best to save him.
The BJYM workers alleged that Agnivesh had come to instigate the tribal community at the behest of Christian missionaries.
"I am against any sort of violence. I am known as a peace-loving person. I don't know why I was attacked," a visibly shaken Agnivesh told NDTV.
"They punched, kicked and dragged me on the ground. They also used cuss words," he said later. "They abused my mother, my sister."
Agnivesh was later taken to a hospital.
Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Barnwal said that police authorities had no information regarding Swami Agnivesh's visit. He said that none of the guilty would be spared.
However, Swami Agnivesh and the organizers said that the administration was informed about his visit and program.
Jharkhand Police spokesman R.K. Malik said a First Information Report has been lodged and raids were underway to arrest the attackers. Police detained 20 people but no one was arrested.
The opposition Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha condemned the attack.
"This is most unfortunate. We demand the immediate arrest of the culprits," Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey told IANS.
Agnivesh said there were no police around when he was assaulted. "Local reporters told me that BJP youth wing's workers were outside my hotel to protest against my visit but I was completely taken aback by the violence," he said.
"I offered to hold a dialogue with them. But nobody came to speak to me. I was going to a sammelan (seminar) with my tribal friends when they attacked... without warning, they pounced on me," Agnivesh said.
The social activist likened the attack to the mob lynchings that have occurred in several states this year.
