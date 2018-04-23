MUMBAI — Riding high on robust quarterly results and a weak rupee, IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services April 23 emerged as the first Indian listed technology company to cross the $100-billion mark in terms of market capitalization, or m-cap.
The IT major – whose shares rose over four percent to a new high of Rs. 3,557 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange during market hours – overtook its global peer Accenture, which has a market value of $98 billion dollars.
"It is a very proud moment for all of us. TCS has been able to create value consistently by making the right investments not only in terms of technology, but also in terms of creating capabilities, building leadership and talent, seeding new markets and developing scalable world-class solutions," N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said in a statement.
"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support," he said.
At around 11:00 a.m. during market hours, the company’s m-cap touched around Rs. 675,934.95 crore or $101 billion on the BSE.
At the 3:30 p.m. closing, the company’s m-cap stood at Rs. 653,767.50 crore or roughly $98.47 billion. TCS shares closed at Rs. 3,415.20 per scrip, up 0.26 percent.
"TCS crossed $100 billion in m-cap in trade today, becoming the first Indian company to do so. In the process, it just got ahead of its global peer Accenture. TCS continues to execute dependably for a company of its size," Deepak Jasani, head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS.
"Though the number one company Apple – with a marketcap of $840 billion – is much ahead of TCS, India has reasons to be proud of TCS. Having delivered over 22 percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns over its 14 years of listing, it has made many Indians wealthy in its journey," he added.
On April 20, the IT major's shares had surged over 7 percent to Rs. 3,419.80 per share, taking its m-cap to over Rs. 6.50 lakh crore or around $98 billion – close to the $100 billion mark.
The company's shares had surged a day after its quarterly results announcement, which reported a net profit for Q4 at Rs. 6,925 crore – up 4.6 percent – from Rs. 6,622 crore in the same period in 2017 and up 5.8 percent sequentially from Rs. 6,545 crore a quarter ago.
It also announced 1:1 bonus shares of Rs. 1 face value to its investors at the end of fiscal 2017-18.
"TCS had surged by nearly 7 percent April 20, making investors richer by over Rs. 40,000 crore in a day. TCS, part of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata group, reported Rs. 32,075 crore as income from operations – a rise of 8.2 percent from a year ago," said Dhruv Desai, director and chief operating officer of Tradebulls.
"It also announced a 1:1 bonus of shares and a dividend of Rs. 29 a share, taking the total payout to shareholders at Rs. 50 for the year. TCS has given out close to Rs. 26,000 crore to the shareholders in dividends and bonuses in the year," Desai told IANS.
In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization April 23 said it has been positioned in the 'Winner's Circle' in HfS Research's "Enterprise Artificial Intelligence services 2018 Blueprint."
"The digital era is going to be a large opportunity for TCS. Organizations are transforming into real-time enterprises driven by data, analytics and automation irrespective of its business and TCS is well positioned to make an impact and continue to deliver value," added Chandrasekaran.
