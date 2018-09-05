HYDERABAD — Telangana achieved a 21.96 percent growth rate in the first five months of current financial year, the state government said Sept. 5.
The state's revenues from April to August 2018 during financial year 2018-19 were Rs. 26,394.18 crore as against Rs. 21,642.02 crore during the same period in 2017-18, it said.
According to a statement from the chief minister's office, Telangana, which registered record revenue growth during the previous four years, is moving in the same direction during the 2018-19 financial year also.
After the formation of Telangana, during the first four financial years, the state recorded a revenue growth of 17.17 percent on an average every year. It claims to be the only state to achieve such a high growth rate consistently.
Meanwhile, The Economic Times' has decided to confer the Economic Times Business Reformer of the Year award on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. According to another statement from the CMO, Rao has agreed to receive the award at the awards program scheduled for Oct. 27 in Mumbai.
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that this is an award not only for him but for the entire Telangana State.
The chief minister said that the single window TS iPass Industrial Policy has brought more than 7,000 industries to the state, providing large-scale employment and huge investments.
