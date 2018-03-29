Texas Governor Greg Abbott had an hour-long discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi March 28, in what the governor’s office is calling “historic,” as it was the first time the Indian premier has held a meeting with a U.S. governor.
Abbott – who is on a nine-day trade mission through India and has already visited Mumbai and Bengaluru – later told the press pool traveling with him from Texas that he and Modi discussed numerous subjects, including defense, terrorism, energy, technology, trade and health care. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2pGB7gE)
"Frankly, the conversation was historic in the sense of the length of time," Abbott said. "According to the diplomat in charge, it was the longest meeting that he'd had with a guest visitor from a foreign country like that,” said the governor, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.
"I was shocked" that Modi carved out so much time, Abbott said. Until early this week, Abbott's aides were unsure if the meeting would come off.
Interestingly, the prime minister, a prolific user of social media, did not post news of the meeting on his Twitter account. The Prime Minister’s Office – PMOIndia – posted a photo of the two leaders to its Twitter account, but gave no other details of the meeting.
Abbott told reporters that the prime minister opened their talk by mentioning the anxiety India felt for the people of Indian heritage who live in parts of Texas that were ravaged by Hurricane Harvey last August.
Modi spoke of "gratitude that he had for Texans' doing such a great job of helping the Indian American community in the region respond to the challenges they were facing."
Abbott said he assured Modi, "We will take care of the Indian Americans." In facing hardship, Texans and Indians exhibit "a similar resiliency," he said, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.
On March 29, the governor and his wife were scheduled to tour the Taj Mahal in Agra, and then return to New Delhi. On March 30, Abbott is expected to meet with Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, a large Indian conglomerate with interests in coal, ports, shipping, rail, electric generation and agriculture.
On March 28, the Abbotts toured the Wipro campus in Bengaluru and met with its Indian American chief executive, Abid Neemuchwala, who promised that his company would create 150 jobs immediately at a new hub for cyber-security and advanced technology applications that it's creating in Plano, Texas.
An estimated 450 more jobs will be added at the Plano facility over the next two years, if Wipro can find enough U.S. college graduates who majored in science, technology, engineering or math.
Texas is growing its IT hub to be comparable with the San Francisco Bay Area’s Silicon Valley. In this connection, Modi expressed concern about the Trump administration’s proposition to clamp down on H-1B visas, which are used by many companies in Texas to hire fresh talent.
The prime minister is currently focusing on creating a national health insurance program which would provide health care free of cost to India’s poor, about half a billion people, similar to the U.S.’s Medicaid program. Modi asked Abbott for his expertise; the governor said he would be happy to provide it.
Modi and Abbott also discussed national security, terrorism, and new forms of computer hacking. Abbott brought up the desire to have nonstop flights between one of India's major cities and one in Texas — either at Dallas-Fort Worth or Houston, if not both. Earlier that day, the governor met with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.
Abbott said he gave Modi a gift of a bowl made of Texas limestone, stressing to the prime minister that's the geological strata that much of the oil and gas drilling in Texas shale fields penetrates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.