Ujala Sabharwal, Avantika Srivastava and Dr. Anupama Soni took home the title of ‘Mrs. India 2018’ during a glittering event held July 30 at Feathers – A Radha Hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The Mrs. India contest aims to showcase the beauty, talent, glamor and the cultural values of married Indian women.
Over a period of six days, the finalists were given grueling training sessions on a host of topics, including public speaking, makeup, facing the camera, Indian classical dance, yoga, ramp walk, and table etiquettes.
The 72 finalists then went on to participate in a number of photo and video shoots and other contests.
During the grand finale, 30 finalists, who beat out the other finalists in two rounds – national costume round and gown round – were shortlisted for the question and answer round.
While Sabharwal, Srivastava and Soni emerged as the winners of the beauty pageant, Radhika Tejpal and Kajol Bhatia were crowned ‘Classic Mrs. India 2018.’
The Mrs. India pageant was first introduced by Deepali Phadnis in 2013. The pageant, stated a press release, “does not look for models but makes role models and celebrates beauty in diversity as they strongly believe that every woman is beautiful, irrespective of her height, weight, age or color.”
