ISLAMABAD — The United States has placed a small Pakistani political party on its list of foreign terrorist groups, calling it a front for the militants behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The U.S. State Department April 3 said the Milli Muslim League is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group founded by Hafiz Saeed, a Muslim cleric who lives freely in Pakistan and often addresses anti-India rallies. The U.S. has offered a $10 million reward for his capture, and the U.S. and U.N. consider Lashkar-e-Taiba a terrorist group.
Saeed has denied responsibility for the Mumbai attacks, which killed 168 people, and Pakistan says there is not enough evidence to arrest him.
Saeed’s spokesman, Yahya Mujahid, said April 4 that the cleric is not part of the Milli Muslim League or Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Tabish Qayyum, a spokesman for the party, said the U.S. has no right to intervene in Pakistan’s “internal political matters.” He said the party “condemns all kinds of violence, extremism and terrorism and aims to make Pakistani society more tolerant and progressive.” He denied the allegations that the party was a front.
India’s Ministry of External affairs welcomed the decision to add the party to the U.S. terror list.
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan’s government, which recently began seizing assets from two charities run by Saeed. The Jamaat-ud-Dawa organization and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation are also alleged fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Saeed is known for publicly supporting militant groups fighting Indian rule in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both.
IANS adds that on April 3, the U.N. Security Council released an updated list of terrorist individuals and entities, of which 139 entries are from Pakistan, including Mumbai terror attack mastermind Saeed's outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and the Haqqanis.
The list highlighted terrorists who have lived in Pakistan, used Pakistani soil for their operations or collaborated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported April 4.
Ayman Mohammed Rabie al-Zawahiri, a former Egyptian Islamic Jihad operational and military leader and Osama bin Laden’s closest associate, topped the list.
According to U.N data, he is believed to be hiding in the border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with his aides who were also placed on the list.
Saeed was also listed as an individual wanted by the Interpol for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.
According to U.N. data, his deputy Zafar Iqbal, who heads finances for LeT and Jamat-ud-Dawa, was also named to the list.
LeT was listed with its various aliases, which include al-Mansoorian, Paasban-e-Kashmir, Paasban-e-Ahle Hadith and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.
The list also included Dawood Ibrahim, an Indian national against whom Interpol warrants have been issued.
According to the UNSC, Ibrahim holds several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The U.N. claims that he owns a "palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi."
Terror entities placed on the list are allegedly based in Pakistan and included the Afghan Support Committee, the Haqqani Network, Harkatul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Jamaatul Ahrar, Khaitiba Imam Al Bukhari, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Rabita Trust, Rahat Ltd., the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society, Roshan Money Exchange, TTP, Ummah Tameer-e-Nau, the Wafa Humanitarian Organization and Al Rashid Trust.
Some were listed as based in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area.
Associated Press Writer Muneez Naqvi contributed to this report from New Delhi, India
