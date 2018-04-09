CHENNAI — Reflecting its commitment to India as a Major Defense Partner, the U.S. will send a large and diverse delegation, led by the country's Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, to participate in India's premier defense trade event in Chennai later this month, it was announced April 9.
"A large and diverse U.S. delegation will attend DefExpo 2018, a key defense trade event in India and the region," the U.S. Consulate in Chennai said in a statement.
"The delegation will include active duty military officers, government officials, and industry executives – demonstrating the depth and breadth of the commitment of the U.S. to the U.S.-India Major Defense Partner relationship," it stated.
"The U.S. government delegation will be led by Kenneth I. Juster, U.S. Ambassador to India, and Major General Bryan Suntheimer, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific."
The 10th edition of the defense manufacturing exhibition, DefExpo, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi April 12.
DefExpo 2018 – which will be held about 35 km outside of Chennai – will be spread over 290,000 square feet and will feature a live demonstration area.
According to Defense Production Secretary Ajay Kumar, 154 foreign companies will participate in the DefExpo this year.
"The U.S. designation of India as a Major Defense Partner marked a milestone in U.S.-India defense cooperation," Juster said in the Consulate statement.
He said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi "are driving forward this Major Defense Partnership and our broader strategic relationship with a shared vision for peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."
During Modi’s visit to Washington in June 2016, the U.S. recognized India as a Major Defense Partner, which commits the U.S. to facilitate technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners, and to industry collaboration for defense co-production and co-development.
India and the U.S. are part of the recently revived quad, that also includes Australia and Japan, that seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
According to the April 9 Consulate statement, the U.S. and India "are building a dynamic defense relationship through the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, military exercises, official visits and exchanges, and the sales of military systems and platforms."
"In addition, the U.S defense industry has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with India to provide the highest quality, most reliable and most technologically-advanced defense equipment and systems in the world – from small arms, to unmanned aerial systems, to helicopters and fighter aircraft," it stated.
DefExpo 2018 will see 19 U.S. companies exhibiting, while many more will be participating, according to the statement.
