“Come, walk along the pathway beside the reflecting pool with fountains up to the mausoleum crafted in soft and pure marble and jeweled with semi-precious stones, where in the serenity of paradise rests the Queen in peace with her King”: This is how worldwide visitors are invited to one of India’s most famous monuments, the Taj Mahal. But starting this month, those visitors will not be able to spend more than three hours at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The enormous white marble tomb can attract at least 50,000 visitors a day on the weekend, a spokesman for the Archaeological Survey of India, which oversees the Taj Mahal, told CNN.
“Sometimes people end up spending a whole day at the Taj. This creates a situation where there are too many people,” spokesman D.N. Dimri told CNN. “It is being implemented so that the movement of visitors can be regulated. Day by day, the number of visitors are increasing. This is to ensure no untoward incidents or accidents occur.”
The cap came into place from April 1 and will apply to both local and international visitors, Dimri said.
The spokesman told the news channel there was no suggestion of a cap on the total number of visitors to the Taj Mahal at this stage, saying it would be wrong to deny people who had come from far away to visit the monument a ticket.
An immense mausoleum of white marble, the Taj Mahal was built in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, between 1631 and 1648 by order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
