NEW DELHI — Speaking for the first time on the shocking rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of another minor in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi April 13 said the crimes have shamed the country and promised justice will be served.
"The incidents that are in discussion in the country for the last two days do not reflect good for any civilized country. This is shameful," Modi said after widespread outrage over the incidents in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.
"It's an insult to freedom fighters who gave their lives for the independence of this country. We are all ashamed as a society, as a country," Modi said, speaking at the inauguration of the Ambedkar National Memorial here.
"Such incidents in any part of the country or a state shake humanity. I want to assure the country that no culprit will escape. Justice will be done and it will be complete justice. The daughters will get justice. We all will have to join hands and remove this evil from the society."
In January, an eight-year-old girl went missing while grazing horses in Rassana forest in Kathua. A week later, her raped and battered body was recovered. Investigations revealed she was held captive in a temple and was sedated before being repeatedly raped and murdered.
In Unnao, a 17-year-old was raped last year allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who has been named in a Central Bureau of Investigation First Information Report and questioned April 13. The incident was revealed after the victim tried to set herself ablaze outside of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence April 8.
The family has alleged that the police refused to file an FIR. The victim's father died after allegedly being beaten by the MLA's brother and aides at a police station.
In Jammu and Kashmir, two BJP ministers who attended a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case April 13 resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet.
Sources say that after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti demanded their resignation, Ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga submitted their resignations to state BJP chief Satpal Sharma.
Last month, the ministers attended a rally in the Hiranagar area of the Kathua district organized by Hindu Ekta Munch in support of the seven accused in the rape and subsequent murder of the eight-year-old girl.
Although the two ministers said their statements were twisted and quoted out of context, there has been overwhelming public outcry against them.
While Ganga held the Industries portfolio, Lal Singh held the Forest department.
Chief Minister Mufti has called a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party legislators and senior leaders in Srinagar for April 14 to plan the next steps in the Kathua rape and murder case and how to best restore order in the Kashmir Valley.
