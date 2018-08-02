MUMBAI/SANGLI — A woman from Satara who is eight months pregnant was allegedly gang-raped by eight men in Sangli.
Amid widespread condemnation, the Maharashtra's Women's Panel Aug. 2 took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from police, an official said.
The crime occurred around 6:00 a.m. July 31 when the 20-year-old woman and her hotelier husband had gone to Turchi Phata in Tasgaon.
A Tasgaon police station official told IANS that the two were looking to hire a couple for their hotel business.
One of the accused, Mukund Mane, had earlier called the hotelier to Turchi Phata, claiming that a couple was ready to work for them, and asked him to bring Rs. 20,000 as advance payment.
When they arrived in Turchi Phata, Mane and his accomplices attacked the hotelier couple, assaulting them with pipes and sticks, and robbing them of cash and the woman's gold ornaments.
They then tied the husband up, gagging and locking him inside his vehicle, and allegedly gang-raped the woman even as she pleaded with them to let her go due to her condition.
The attackers even threatened the couple against informing police, claiming that "they were very influential and nobody will listen to the couple."
Later, the couple registered a complaint at the Tasgaon police station, with the woman naming four accused as Mane, Sagar, Javed Khan and Vinod in the First Information Report.
Nearly 48 hours after the incident, the police have yet to make arrests but said that teams are searching for the culprits.
Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the Sangli Superintendent of Police to personally look into the case and submit a detailed report on the case status.
Opposition Nationalist Congress Party leader Chitra Wagh termed the crime as "a blot on humanity" and demanded to know from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis when such heinous crimes against women in the state would be curbed.
Ruling ally Shiv Sena's senior leader Neelam Gorhe also strongly condemned the crime and urged Fadnavis to direct officials to arrest and punish the culprits.
She said that the woman and her family were under pressure to withdraw the police complaint, and appealed to police to transfer the case from Sangli to Satara district to ensure an impartial investigation.
Gorhe urged the media also to exercise restraint and not disclose the woman's village and sub-district in view of sensitivities involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.