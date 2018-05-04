Anil Kumar, 18, looks at the debris after his house was damaged by heavy storm winds in Kheragarh on the outskirts of Agra May 4. Kumar and his uncle Dharamveer Singh, 36, survived the accident but lost his grandfather. A series of powerful super storms that tore through India this week have killed 143 people, as officials warned May 4 the death toll could rise with more extreme weather expected. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)