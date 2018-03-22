An eleven-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by six persons, gave birth to a baby girl March 17 at the government hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat.
The baby arrived prematurely, when the young victim was only eight months pregnant. Her name is not being revealed by police.
“The victim’s condition is stable. The newborn baby had some health problems and has been admitted to a government-run children’s hospital,” a police official told the Hindustan Times
Police have arrested six suspects, and revealed that all had raped the girl on separate occasions. Nanji Javiya, 67, and Arvind Kubawat, 60, were arrested in the case on March 13, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at a local police station.
Also arrested were Vijanand Ahir, who is visually impaired, Vipul Chavda, 40, and Govind Sakariya, 61, and a 17-year-old boy, who is not being named.
