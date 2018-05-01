MUMBAI— One more piece of information for lovers of singers. A couple of days ago, the Delhi High Court, on an application made by the Indian Singers’ Rights Association (ISRA) for contempt of court by Kings Punjab XI, was instrumental in ensuring that the franchisee deposits the entire amount for the seven matches that they are playing.
Kings Punjab XI is the only team that refused to pay singers their royalties and is entangled in a lawsuit with ISRA, which is in its final stages. Owned by Preity Zinta along with others, it had undertaken not to play ISRA’s repertoire during their matches, but when ISRA conducted an investigation, it was found that they did play songs without taking clearance and even payments of dues.
ISRA pulled them up with the result that they had to deposit the full amount for all matches to an interest-bearing Fixed Deposit with the court. They also undertook that if any occasion for further deposits arises, they would do so.
Said ISRA CEO Sanjay Tandon, “There is no taking singers and their rights for granted. We keep a vigilant eye on prospective infringers. We would not like to go to court. But if these people, for such paltry sums, play high-handed, then I will be forced to knock the doors of the court. Yes, from now onwards, ISRA will seriously pursue the establishment of singers’ rights and the collection of their royalties.”
He added. “Users may want to make arguments, but they should be aware that their liability started with effect from June 21, 2012. They can argue till the cows are home. Once the Court decides, then there will be no room for negotiations. That is why I urge all users to seriously sit, discuss, understand and then do the needful. Singers would always love to receive their royalties with a smile by the giver. Hope better sense prevails is all I can say.”
A five-year-long effort by ISRA is finally bearing fruit. In January this year, the association, which has been fighting for the royalty rights of singers since 2013, was able to procure approximately Rs. 52 lakh for 730 singers. The government body, which has also been trying to earn royalties for its singers from music labels, has been able to earn the amount from sporting events, restaurants and gyms, among other facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.