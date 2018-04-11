Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users, including in India, had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)