HYDERABAD — Amandeep Drall carded a three-over 75 in the final round of the 11th leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here Aug. 17 to clinch back-to-back titles on the circuit.
It was her third title in four events, as she earlier won the eighth and tenth legs, both at Clover Greens in Bengaluru. Amandeep got a total eight-over 224 as she finished two shots clear of Tvesa Malik (75) and overnight leader Khushi Khanijau (78).
Afshan Fatima (77) was fourth on 14-over 230 total, while Siddhi Kapoor (73) and Millie Saroha (77) were tied fifth on 231 total.
The win also carried Amandeep to the third spot on the Hero Order of Merit and she now has three wins in eight starts this season.
Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi are the top two on the Hero Order of Merit and have won one title each.
Amandeep has three wins, while Gursimar Badwal has two. Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet have won once each.
