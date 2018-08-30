JAKARTA (IANS) — India picked up another gold medal in the women's 4X400 meter event at the 18th Asian Games here Aug. 30.
The Indian quartet of Hima Das, Raju Poovamma, Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad and Vismaya Koroth registered a time of 3 minutes and 28.72 seconds to finish at the top of the podium.
Bahrain got silver with 3:30.61, while the quartet from Vietnam clocked their season's best time of 3:33.23 to bag the bronze medal.
