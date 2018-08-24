PALEMBANG, Indonesia — Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won gold in the men's doubles category at the 2018 Asian Games here Aug. 24.
The Indians defeated Denis Yevseyev and Aleksandr Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the final.
This is the fifth time that India has won gold in men's doubles at the Asian Games. This is also the maiden Asian Games title for top seeds Rohan and Divij.
Rohan and Divij forced the early advantage by breaking their opponents' serve in the second game of the opening set.
The Indians were stretched to break point on Rohan's serve in the fifth game but managed to hold serve and preserve their lead.
Having notched up a 4-1 lead in less than half an hour, the advantage was clearly with the Indians. The top seeds held on to their serve in the subsequent games before Bopanna used his powerful serve to wrap up the first set.
The second set went with the serve before the Indians earned a service break in the seventh game.
The Kazakh duo tried hard to make a comeback but the Indians maintained their domination to take the second set and the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.