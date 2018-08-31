JAKARTA — India's women's hockey team won a silver medal at the Asian Games for the second time as it lost 1-2 to lower-ranked Japan in the final at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field here Aug. 31.
World No. 14 Japan took the lead thanks to Minami Shimizu in the 11th minute but world No. 9 India pulled level through Neha Goyal in the 25th minute. Motomi Kawamura regained Japan's lead in the 44th minute. India couldn't find their equalizer and had to settle for the silver medal.
It was India's second silver medal in women's hockey in Asiad history. The last time the team finished second was in the 1998 edition. The only time India won the title was in the 1982 Games in New Delhi.
Coming into the final, India was the favorite, having scored 38 goals during the group stage before securing a 1-0 win over China in the semi-finals. Also, going by recent results, India has had successful outings against Japan.
India started the first quarter well, creating a few opportunities that saw forwards Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur and skipper Rani Rampal come close to scoring, however, they were denied by a rigid Japanese defense.
The Japanese defense got into the game and had its first real chance in the 8th minute as they forced Indian goalkeeper Savita to make a save off Aki Yamada's shot.
The 10th minute saw India win its first penalty corner. Japanese goalkeeper Megumi Kageyama kept away Gurjit Kaur's drag-flick on the left post.
After the turnover, Japan came hard at the Indians, earning a penalty corner. Shimizu deflected a penalty corner near the left post to give Japan a crucial 1-0 lead.
Japan looked comfortable on the ball towards the start of the second quarter and made several interceptions to deny India the opportunity to stitch passes together.
However, the Indian team was finally successful in finding an equalizer in the 25th minute as Navneet Kaur and Neha combined in a brilliant counter-attacking move to score India's equalizer. Navneet struck a reverse shot across goal from inside the striking circle to find an unmarked Neha, who deflected the ball into the back of the net.
In the third quarter, India minimized unforced errors, building pressure on their opponents by keeping the ball better.
India had the first chance of the period in the 36th minute as Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur combined to attack on the counter, but the Japanese defense held firm to clear the ball away.
Vandana Katariya took another shot in the next minute but her strike was saved by Kageyama.
Japan, too, got its game going. With just over a minute remaining in the third quarter, Japan was awarded their second penalty corner which was well converted by Kawamura through a variation as they led 2-1.
It was desperate times for the Indian team as it tried to find a way past the Japanese defense. Japan, on the other hand, tried to stay in front and manage the match well as they kept possession inside India's half to utilize vital seconds.
The Indian team created an opportunity in the last minute when Rani and Vandana found themselves in possession inside Japan's striking circle. But the latter's shot went just wide of the goalpost as Indian hopes fizzled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.