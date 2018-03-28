Former captain Steve Smith (center) of the Australian Cricket Team departs from O.R. Tambo International Airport after being caught cheating in the Sunfoil Test Series between Australia and South Africa on March 28 in Johannesburg. Disgraced Australia skipper Steve Smith and senior batsman David Warner were banned from cricket for 12 months over a cheating scandal that has rocked the sport and dragged their side's reputation through the mud. (Gulshan Khan/AFP/Getty Images)