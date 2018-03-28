NEW DELHI — India’s cricket authorities have barred Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft from this season’s Indian Premier League matches after they were suspended for ball tampering during a test series in South Africa.
Warner has already lost a personal sponsor and stood down as captain of the IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. Smith had already relinquished the captaincy of the IPL’s Rajasthan Royals.
Cricket Australia announced March 28 that it had banned Smith and Warner for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months from all competition in Australia except club cricket. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla says Indian officials subsequently extended the ban to their lucrative Twenty20 league.
The Press Trust of India quotes IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla as saying: “First, we waited for ICC’s decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter,” he said.
The International Cricket Council banned Smith for one test and fined Bancroft for their attempts to tamper with the ball during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town last weekend. The pair confessed to be involved in a plan to change the condition of the ball, and Cricket Australia launched its own investigation following outrage at home and abroad.
Warner was later found to be the instigator of the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.