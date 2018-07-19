SINGAPORE — The Indian campaign in the Singapore Open ended as all shuttlers crashed out in the pre-quarter finals here July 19.
Sourabh Verma lost to Vietnam's Tien Minh Nguyen 21-18, 15-21, 11-21 in the men's singles match which lasted 56 minutes while Subhankar Dey, too, bowed out of the meet, losing to Chinese Taipei's top seed Tien Chen Chou 13-21, 14-21.
In the women's singles category, Rituparna Das was beaten by Yulia Yosephin Susanto of Indonesia 21-15 13-21 16-21, while Ruthvika Shivani was beaten 8-21, 15-21 by Japanese fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi
The mixed doubles pair of India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa also bit the dust as they lost 14-21, 21-16, 14-21 to Honng Kong's Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah. Other Indian pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were also beaten by Hong Kong's Chand Tak Ching and Wing Yung.
In the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out, losing out to China's Ou Xuanyi and Xiangyu Ren 17-21, 18-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.