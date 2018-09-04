LONDON — England selectors Sept. 4 recalled Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope for the fifth and final Test against India, with former skipper Alastair Cook set to play his final match at The Oval here from Sept. 7.
England wrapped up a 3-1 series victory after clinching the fourth Test at Southampton by 60 runs Sept. 2 and will aim to bid farewell to the country's highest Test run getter, Cook with another win.
The 33-year-old Cook has amassed an England record 12,254 runs in 160 Tests, with 32 centuries.
The squad for the final Test is the same as the one for the previous game, with the addition of Woakes and Pope.
Pope will join the England squad Sept. 6, after playing for his county Surrey in the first two days of their County Championship Division One clash with Essex in Chelmsford.
England squad for fifth Test: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (WK), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.