GOLD COAST, Australia — Shreyasi Singh shot her way to the gold medal in the women's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here April 11.
Shreyasi edged out Emma Cox of Australia in a shoot-off to win the title. Both shooters had finished the final round on 96 points each.
Cox found the target only once during the shoot-off but the Indian held her nerves to score twice and claim the gold.
Varsha Varman, the second Indian in the fray, missed out on the bronze by a narrow margin. She scored 86 to finish fourth, just a single point behind bronze medalist Linda Pearson of Scotland.
