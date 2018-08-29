JAKARTA — Swapna Barman created history by winning the women's heptathlon title at the 18th Asian Games here Aug. 29.
Swapna's triumph in the women's heptathlon is the first ever gold for India in this event at the Asiad; she posted a score of 6026 points. Wang Qingling of China scored 5954 to take silver while Japan's Yuki Yamasaki produced her personal best of 5873 to bag the bronze medal.
Purnima Hembram, the other Indian in the fray, finished fourth with 5837 points.
A heptathlon is a track and field combined events contest made up of seven events.
During the two-day long event, Barman consistently maintained her lead. In the first event Aug. 28, the 100 meter race, she had finished fifth with a total of 981 points, according to reports on the Asian Games Web site. But she claimed the top spot on the second event, the high jump.
She finished the final event, the 800 meter race with a time of 2:21.13, earning 803 points, enough for her to win the event.
Barman was born in Ghoshpara, West Bengal. She was born with six toes on each foot and struggles to find training shoes that suit her specific needs. "I have been competing with a lot of pain physically. The width of the shoes has an impact on how my foot lands and the lack of expansion around the edges results in discomfort,” said Barman, as reported on the Asian Games Web site. “I have tried multiple brands but unfortunately my condition is unique and none of the shoes are customized for something like this. Apart from the pain, of course, the shoes themselves don't last long."
Belonging to Rajbbongshi tribe in North Bengal, Barman’s mother would work as a maid and also pluck leaves in tea gardens, while her father Panchanan Barman pulled a van rickshaw until he suffered a stroke, which left him bedridden, reported the Times of India.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Barman who became the first Indian woman to achieve a top podium finish in the gruelling heptathlon event at the Asian Games.
"Heartiest congratulations to @Swapna_Barman96 our heptathlon queen from India and Bangla, on winning the gold at the Asian Games. You have made us very proud," Mamata said in a tweet.
