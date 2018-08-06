LONDON — Dawid Malan has paid the price for his poor run of scores for England by getting dropped for the second cricket test against India at Lord’s, with uncapped 20-year-old Ollie Pope called up as a replacement.
The other change to the 13-man squad was expected, with Ben Stokes out because he is attending a court in England from Monday on a charge of affray. Fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes takes his place.
Malan is averaging 16.89 in his nine test matches since the Ashes series in Australia. The 30-year-old left hander made 8 and 20 in the 31-run win over India in the first test at Edgbaston and also missed three catches.
Pope has hit three centuries in English domestic cricket this summer, with a top score of 158 not out, and made an unbeaten half-century in the second-string England Lions’ win over India A last month.
It is another bold call from recently appointed national selector Ed Smith, with Pope the same age as Surrey teammate Sam Curran — England’s man of the match in the first test.
The second test starts Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.