LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — One thing is for sure: never count Defending Boys Junior PGA Champion Akshay Bhatia out.
The 16-year old phenomenon from Wake Forest, North Carolina, came out of the abyss to shoot 7-under par 65 during the Aug. 2 3rd Round at Valhalla Golf Club here. In the process, he climbed 20 spots up the leaderboard to share the lead with William Moll, 17, of Houston, Texas.
The final round began Aug. 3 morning with double tees. At the conclusion of play, the Jack Nicklaus Trophy will be presented to the 2018 Boys Junior PGA Champion. Watch this space later today for updates on the final.
Over the years, this major Championship for juniors has seen the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vie for the Jack Nicklaus Trophy.
Despite shooting a 76 to close the rain and fog-delayed second round in the morning Aug. 2, Bhatia (68-76-65 209) put himself in position to potentially become the first back-to-back and two-time champion in an event that dates back to 1976.
He finished four holes in the morning to reach the halfway mark at even par. And just when you thought he didn’t have the magic this year, Bhatia kicked into another gear during the afternoon’s 3rd Round.
“I was really frustrated last night but I came in today and said, ‘Just get through those four holes that are left, and accept where I am at,” said Bhatia Aug. 2. “I knew there were 36 more holes to play. It’s crazy how golf can change in that span.”
Despite beating the next lowest score for the round by three strokes, Bhatia felt that he left a couple of putts on the course.
“I didn’t bring my ‘A’ game,” insisted Bhatia. “I brought my 'B' game.”
Meanwhile, Moll, 17, a Vanderbilt commit, fired a 2-under par 70 (68-71-70 209) that featured a sweet 40-foot birdie putt on No. 8 and three birdies on his last four holes (Nos. 15, 17 and 18).
“I will just try to make as little mistakes as possible tomorrow,” said Moll. “I am putting pretty good, which gives me a chance to play pretty good.”
Hovering one shot back in third is Alexander Yang, 15, of Carlsbad, California. His 2-under-par 70 (69-71-70 210) put him in range, highlighted by a 40-foot eagle on Hole No. 7.
“I need to have fun tomorrow, and see what happens at the end of the round,” said Yang. “It will be difficult but a good test.”
After the trophy ceremony, five boys will be named to join the 12-player, co-ed 2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team in Paris next month. Six girls and one boy have already secured spots including: 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion Michael Thorbjornsen; 2018 Girls Junior PGA Champion Yeliani Noh; 2017 Girls PGA Champion Rose Zhang; 2016 Girls Junior PGA Champion Lucy Li; Rachel Heck; Erica Shepherd; and Alexa Pano.
