LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia made history Aug. 3 as he sank a miraculous 40-foot eagle eagle chip-in to become the first-ever back-to-back winner at the Boys Junior PGA Championship.
The 16-year-old Bhatia, from Wake Forest, North Carolina, ran in the slow-moving, sidewinder for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke victory at Valhalla Golf Club.
Following a tee shot straight down the fairway on No. 18, Bhatia striped a 3-iron from 228-yards out to the back edge of the fringe. He angled his chip away from the hole and rode the ridge dramatically down to glory.
Before the ball sank, Bhatia raised his club in celebration followed by a Tiger-esque fist-pump, as the gallery roared in absolute amazement, as reported by the PGA.
“To make the chip was unreal,” said Bhatia. “It was one of the ‘clutchiest’ moments of my career,” said the teen.
A bogey on Hole No. 17 left him one shot behind Stephenson, who was in the clubhouse at 10-under par and a one-shot lead.
Since 1976, the event that has hosted golf glitterati such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and David Toms.
Bhatia was presented with the Jack Niclaus trophy after his win. He also clinched an automatic spot on the 2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team, which will travel to Disneyland Paris in September.
Bhatia recorded bookend chip-ins on Hole Nos. 1 (birdie) and 18 (eagle) to accentuate his round of 4-under par 68 (68-76-65-68 277), and finish at 11-under par for the Championship.
The PGA reports that the young golfer is “certainly no stranger to great theater. Last year, he scorched the Boys Junior PGA Championship record book with the lowest round ever (61); lowest 54-hole score ever (199); and eclipsed Pat Perez’s all-time Championship record for lowest 72-hole total score—a record that stood for 24 years—by five strokes (22-under par 266).”
“While Bhatia’s score was more in check at Valhalla, his chip-in will live in the Championship’s lore,” said the PGA in a statement. “It’s really cool because, there’s lot of history here and a lot of great PGA moments.”
Stephenson, 17, had himself quite a round as well, coming in with a 6-under par 66 for the day (70-71-71-66 277). His round featured consecutive chip-in birdies on Nos. 7 and 8, which fired up a see-saw leaderboard match between him and Bhatia.
Following the Championship, six male players were named to the 2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team by PGA Past President and Team Captain Allen Wronowski: Akshay Bhatia, Canon Claycomb, Michael Thorbjornsen, Ricky Castillo, William Moll and Cole Ponich. They will join Yealimi Noh, Rose Zhang, Lucy Li, Rachel Heck, Erica Shepherd and Alexa Pano on the co-ed team that will compete against Europe at Disneyland Paris in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.