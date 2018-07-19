CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri got off to a disastrous start at The 147th British Open with a scorecard of five-over 76 here July 19.
Lahiri bogeyed the fourth and ninth holes as he struggled at the beginning, not being able to find a birdie.
He continued to stumble as he took six shots to clear par-four 10th hole, taking his round to four-under.
After making five part efforts, the Bengaluru golfer made another bogey on the 16th before making two consecutive par efforts to complete the round.
"I didn't get off a good start. It was only two or three holes in that I started to tidy things up a bit. I missed a lot of shots right. I am disappointed to go birdie-free today. I definitely left a lot of shots out there," he said.
"I couldn't take advantage of the par-fives as well. Generally, I found a lot of bad spots off the tees today, a couple of three putts as well. I struggled a little bit with the speed of the greens. A little bit with my body as well but I think it kind of eased out towards the end of the round."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.