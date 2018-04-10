Shubhankar Sharma (center) of India walks with his father Mohan Lal Sharma (right) and sister Vandini (left) during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4 in Augusta, Georgia. Vandini has written a first-person account of her brother’s trajectory into the Masters for The Associated Press. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)