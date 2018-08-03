BIRMINGHAM, England — India’s hopes of victory in the first test against England once again rest with captain Virat Kohli.
Kohli, a brilliant century-maker in the first innings, is underpinning the tourists’ quest to chase down a target of 194 in what could be a tight finish to a riveting match at Edgbaston.
India ended day three on 110-5, still needing another 84 runs to win, with Kohli unbeaten on 43. Dinesh Karthik was with his captain on 18.
If India was to pull off a first victory in seven attempts at Edgbaston, it would almost single-handedly be down to Kohli. He ran out England captain Joe Root on the opening day, then rescued India’s first innings with a gritty knock of 149 that ended a sorry run of test scores on English soil.
Kohli has scored exactly half of India’s entire runs (384) in the match. This from a player whose top score from 10 innings in India’s five-test series in England in 2014 was 39.
England began the day on 9-1, lurched to 87-7, and then needed a first test half-century from 20-year-old swing bowler Sam Curran to get to 180 all out.
India was reduced to 78-5 — four of the wickets coming via catches from wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow — but Kohli and Karthik battled to reach stumps unscathed, with their partnership up to 32.
