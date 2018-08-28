JAKARTA — Indian star shuttler P.V. Sindhu had to settle for a historic silver after going down in straight games in the women's singles final at the 18th Asian Games here Aug. 28.
Third seed Sindhu was no match for World No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan and was outclassed 21-13, 21-16 in just 34 minutes.
Sindhu nonetheless became the first Indian to win an individual silver medal in badminton at the Asiad. It was also the first Asiad individual medal for Sindhu, who has a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games and four World Championships medals.
Coming into the final, Tai was the firm favorite since Sindhu had not defeated the Taiwanese since her win in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rio Games. Sindhu had a poor 3-9 career head-to-head record against Tai, who had won five consecutive games against the 23-year-old Indian.
Tai, who got past Saina Nehwal in the semi-finals Aug. 27, started strongly against Sindhu, taking a 5-0 lead. But Sindhu didn't allow Tai to run away with the game, albeit briefly. Sindhu fought back to trail 4-6.
Tai, known for her deceptive game, however, continued to pile pressure on the Indian with her half smashes. Strong at the net, Tai forced Sindhu to go for power, and it resulted in Sindhu hitting several shots going over the line. A 17-10 lead meant the first game was out of Sindhu's control and she lost 13-21.
In the second game, Sindhu ensured that she kept the pace at the beginning with Tai. They were tied 4-4 but Tai grabbed quick points to take a 9-6 lead.
The 24-year-old Tai continued her ascendancy and took a 15-10 lead. Sindhu tried to fight hard to stay in the contest as they shared a point each when the score read 19-15 in favor of Tai, who then sealed the game 21-16.
It was Sindhu's third loss in the finals of major competitions in 2018, after defeats at the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.
The Associated Press reported a day before the finals that Sindhu was the odds-on favorite to win the match.
From AP: The magazine Forbes lists her as the seventh highest-earning female athlete in the world with an income of about $8.5 million — more than 90 percent from endorsements. And almost all from her success in Brazil.
She’s second at home in sports earnings only to India cricket captain Virat Kohli.
Tennis star Serena Williams headed the Forbes list of top earners in women’s sports, but Sindhu is ranked higher than the No. 1-ranked player on the WTA Tour, Simona Halep of Romania.
“To be in the list is a great feeling because everybody compares you with other players — the big shots,” said Sindhu after beating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-12, 21-15 to reach the quarterfinals.
“Many are coming to me saying now you are a millionaire,” she said, breaking into a nervous laugh. She joked that she now ranks with “the legends.”
India has dearth of female sports stars, and so Sindhu’s success has triggered lots of interest from sponsors.
Another factor driving her marketability is India’s previous lack of success in the Olympics.
India has won only one Olympic gold medal in an individual sport. That was with shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The other eight gold medals all came in field hockey, a team event.
India won only two medals in Rio — Sindhu’s silver and Sakshi Malik’s bronze in women’s freestyle wrestling.
Saina Nehwal, a former No. 1-ranked badminton player, cheered Sindhu’s ascent.
“I’m happy with what I’m earning, and she is happy with what she’s earning,” Nehwal said.
Sindhu knows she’s growing the game at home.
“Badminton as a sport has been increasing a lot,” Sindhu said. “Everybody wants to play badminton right now in India.”
There are a million reasons.
