DUBAI — India will take on Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup next year at Old Trafford.
The draw April 26 also pitched tournament host England against South Africa in the opening match at The Oval May 30.
The India-Pakistan match on June 16 will be one of six matches in Manchester in the 46-day tournament, which runs from May 30-July 14.
For the 2019 World Cup, which has decreased in size from 14 teams to 10, the International Cricket Council has reverted to a round-robin format it last used at the 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
All 10 teams will play the other once with top four advancing to the semifinals.
Politics has kept India and Pakistan, both former Cricket World Cup champions, from meeting in series, but they have met four times in limited-overs matches since the last World Cup. India won three of those matches, while Pakistan upset India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.
Defending champion Australia will play qualifier Afghanistan June 1 at Bristol.
The semifinals will be at Old Trafford and Edgbaston. Lord’s will stage its fifth World Cup final July 14.
