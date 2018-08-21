JAKARTA — Indonesia lost to India 22-54 in the 2018 Asian Games women’s kabaddi preliminary round at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah cultural park in Jakarta Aug. 21.
This was the second defeat for the host team after it lost to Sri Lanka 17-34 Aug. 20. Indonesia’s win over Japan 30-22 is its only consolation.
In the match against India, Indonesia’s kabaddi athletes lagged behind from the beginning as the Indian athletes were clearly superior in both skill and agility.
“India gave everything they had in the women’s kabaddi after their defeat to Korea in the men’s [kabaddi]. The sport was already popular in India long before it was introduced to Indonesia,” Indonesia’s kabaddi coach Chhaju Ram Gioyat said at the Garuda Theater in TMII.
Indonesian raider Ni Putu Dewi Larasati acknowledged India’s superiority and linked it to the fact that the sport originated in the subcontinent.
She said that all Indonesian kabaddi athletes had worked hard to counterbalance India’s strength and skills during the match.
Indonesia tried various tactics to score points, both in raiding and defending. However, the team failed to score more points while India obtained bonus points several times.
Kabaddi is a popular sport in South Asia. The sport, which originated in India, is played throughout the country and is an official game in the states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Telangana and Maharashtra.
Men’s kabaddi has been an Asian Games event since the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing. Women’s kabaddi was then introduced to the Games in 2010 in Guangzhou.
India has dominated by securing gold at every event.
In the match against India, Indonesia’s women’s team comprised Kadek Surya Febriantari, Ni Kadek Ami Ariasti, Ni Putu Dewi Larasati, Ni Kadek Ernawati, Desak Gede Indah Vinda D, Ni Komang Isna Pratiwi, Ni Ketut Puspasari, Agustina Siregar, Kadek Chandra Wahyuni, Ni Made Prahartini Samitha, I Gusti Anak Agung Pradnyawati and Komang Ariningsih.
Meanwhile, India’s team comprised Sashi Kumari, Kavita, Pathak Shalini, Khehra Randeep, Coudhury Payel, Shingate, Priyanka, Negi Ritu, Keripale Sayali, Narasimhaiah Usha, Manpreet Kaur and Madhu.
