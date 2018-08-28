JAKARTA — India's team of Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das, and M.R. Poovamma claimed a silver medal in the mixed 4X400 meters relay which debuted at the 18th Asian Games here Aug. 28.
The Indian team clocked 3:15.71 minutes to finish second behind Bahrain, which grabbed the gold medal in 3:11.89 minutes.
Kazakhstan took the bronze in 3:19.52 minutes.
