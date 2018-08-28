400 meter relay

India's Muhammed Anas celebrates after claiming a silver medal in the men's 400 meters race at the 18th Asian Games, in Jakarta on Aug. 26. Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second. (IANS/SAI photo)

JAKARTA — India's team of Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das, and M.R. Poovamma claimed a silver medal in the mixed 4X400 meters relay which debuted at the 18th Asian Games here Aug. 28.

The Indian team clocked 3:15.71 minutes to finish second behind Bahrain, which grabbed the gold medal in 3:11.89 minutes.

Kazakhstan took the bronze in 3:19.52 minutes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.