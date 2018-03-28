GOLD COAST, Australia — About 200 members of the Indian contingent and officials participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Games arrived here March 28.
The Commonwealth Games will be played from April 4-15. Athletes from 70 nations will participate in 275 sporting events.
"The contingent members comprising athletics, boxing, basketball, hockey, lawn bowling and shooting have reported at the Village as they arrived in batches," said the Indian Olympic Association in a press statement.
The teams and individuals were seen acclimatizing to the conditions and visited their training facilities.
Chef-de-Mission, Vikram Singh Sisodia along with team mangers Namdev, Ajay Narang and Shiyad set up the IOA office at the Village to help India team members a hassle-free consultation and providing day-to-day facilities.
IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta congratulated Sisodia for setting up the office smoothly to take care of the various athletes of Indian teams at the Village.
