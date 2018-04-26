KOLKATA — International Cricket Council Chief Executive Officer David Richardson April 26 said he hopes cricket will become an Olympic sport beginning with the 2028 games in Los Angeles, assuming all cricket-playing nations are united on the matter.
Stating that the ICC is already late in formally applying to the International Olympic Committee to include the game in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Richardson said they will continue talks with the IOC, emphasizing the value cricket can add to the Olympic Games.
"...Assuming that we can get all of cricket united in a desire to be a part of Olympics, then I think we would have a very good chance in persuading the IOC that cricket is a sport that can add value to the Olympics going forward," Richardson told reporters on the final day of a week of ICC meetings here.
"The Olympics are going be held in Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles in 2028. Already we have missed the boat for applying to the IOC through the front door to get the right to participate. We can go to Paris, talk with them and continue the talks in Los Angeles in due course and hopeful by 2028 we will have cricket in the Olympics," he said.
The official said the ICC's decision to engage more nations in global cricketing events through the T20 format will help them move an application to the IOC for the right to participate in the Olympics.
He also said the ICC has to resolve an issue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Olympic Association to take the issue forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.